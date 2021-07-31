DESTRUCTION Frontman SCHMIER Explains Guitarist MIKE SIFRINGER's Absence At Area 53 Festival 2021 - "He Decided To Leave The Band"

Destruction frontman Schmier checked in via Facebook on Friday, July 30th with an update for the fans. Check it out below.

Schmier: "Yes, Corona goes weird ways. I have received several messages (asking) why we have played with a different guitarist in Austria at Area 53 Festival and I understand your concern. As much as I know, Mike (Sifringer is doing ok. Thanks for writing and asking! Well, he is not really answering my emails; communication is difficult at this point, so I'm not sure how he is doing. There was a problem that led to the decision to carry on without him for now and there will be a statement in August explaining the situation.

I am in this weird situation to lead the band in difficult Covid times. We have been very productive and have already recorded the new album and are fully confident & ready for the festivals coming up. Please understand that this is a super difficult situation for me and we will release the statement when all things are sorted and clear (planned is August 19th for this).

Nevertheless, Destruction will continue to Thrash till Death.

Sorry about these uncomfortable news, it was not my decision. He decided to leave the band. Please stay tuned for the official statement ASAP!"

Fan flmed video of Destruction performing at Area 53 Festival 2021 in Leoben, Austria without Sifringer can be viewed below.