DESTRUCTION, KAMELOT, KREATOR, BELPHEGOR And More - 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 Day 3 Recap Video Posted

Organizers of 70000 Tons Of Metal, "The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise", have released the official recap video for Day 3 of the cruise. Watch below.

A message states: "After 2 days of non-stop Heavy Metal concert action at Sea, our ship (the Freedom of the Seas) cast its anchor at our beautiful Caribbean port of call, Bimini early in the morning. This picturesque island destination features white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and various attractions to indulge in.

On Bimini Sailors have the day to explore the island with some even opting to join exclusive Artist Escorted Shore Excursions. Members of Kamelot take part in the Eco Conch Tour while members of Kreator enjoy a day at the beach petting stingrays. Everybody is a VIP at 70000 Tons Of Metal, musicians and Sailors alike enjoy a full sun drenched day side by side for the ultimate fan friendly experience which has no comparison! David, a Sailor from Belgium was elated to celebrate his birthday in Bimini alongside Frederic Leclercq of Kreator. Martin Furia and Randy Black of Destruction remark, “we’re having a great time, the atmosphere is amazing! Nothing compares to [this event]!”.

Our International Ambassadors of Heavy Metal, the 70000 Tons Of Metal Pool Girls and Pool Boys, have a photo shoot on the beach under the beautiful Caribbean sky. Late in the afternoon Sailors return to the ship and prepare to depart from the port for another fantastic evening packed full of Heavy Metal shows.

Sailors head to the Main Dining Room on Deck 3 to enjoy a delicious dinner before heading to venues to watch concerts in the evening and into the night. Featured performances on Day 3 include: Belphegor, Feurschwanz, and Visions Of Atlantis.

Make sure to tune in for our recap of Day 4 which features Jamming in International Waters, the Belly Flop Contest, Artist Clinics, and many more great shows."

