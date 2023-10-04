DESTRUCTION Kick Off 40th Anniversary Tour Today; New Video Trailer Streaming

Vicious thrash metal legends, Destruction, have embarked on their grand 40 Years Of Destruction anniversary tour throughout South America and Europe - catapulting their fans straight into the seventh heaven of metallic bliss. The band - known as one of the Big Teutonic 4 - will celebrate their biggest hits and most legendary uncompromising killer riffs alongside new tracks taken from their recently released album, Diabolical.

This incredibly wild ride begins today and caters pure thrash metal sound to their fans in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador, before sharpening the axe for Europe. Kicking off in Berlin on October 17, Destruction will raid along Whiplash, Enforcer and Crisix, and prove that they’re stronger than they’ve ever been in their four decades of thrash metal reign!

Schmier on the 40 years anniversary: “This is a once in a lifetime tour and anniversary, I hope many companions, friends and fans will come along to see us and to say hello! After the last difficult years, celebrating the band’s 40th birthday is super special and so precious! The Euro run has such a killer line up, that many fans from other regions of the world wrote us to bring it to their country! What an honorable demand, I wish it would be that easy! ;) So thanks for all the amazing years, see you on the road, let’s celebrate!"

Check out a new tour trailer below.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana

5 - San Luis, Mexico - Bunker

6 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Foro Independencia

7 - Chihuahua, Mexico - Pistoleros Bar

8 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

10 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Coliseo

11 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Sur

12 - Quito, Ecuador - Demetrio Aguilera

October

17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

18 - Pardubice, Czech Republic - Žlutý pes

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

20 - Lingen, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

21 - Cleon, France - Craft Beer Rock Fest 4*

22 - Nantes, France - Warehouse

24 - London, UK - The Garage

25 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’s Steel Mill

26 - London, UK - The Underworld

27 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

30 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei

31 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

November

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrák Music Club

2 - Suchdol nad Lužnicí, Czech Republic - Rocktime

3 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

4 - Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium - Mass Deathtruction Festival

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

Festivals 2023

November

17-18 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise 2023



Festivals 2024

May

5 - Wittstock, Germany - Dosse / Metal-Power Festival Open Air



Live 2024

July

7 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Klash Of The Ruhrpott

(Photo - Lena Mischuk)