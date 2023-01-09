DESTRUCTION - Limited Edition "Trapped In Lunatic Possession" 9-Tape Box Set Available
January 9, 2023, 59 minutes ago
An official 9-tape box set featuring Destruction's complete works from 1984-1990 is now available via Darkness Shall Rise Productions.
Housed in a heavy luxurious matte black case-wrapped box with silver hot foil stamped printing, this piece of German thrash metal history is strictly limited to 1,000 hand-numbered copies. Order here.
The set includes:
Tape 1: Bestial Invasion Of Hell
Tape 2: Sentence Of Death
Tape 3: Infernal Overkill
Tape 4: Eternal Devastation
Tape 5: Mad Butcher
Tape 6: Release From Agony
Tape 7: Live Ruins (Dynamo '87)
Tape 8: Live Without Sense
Tape 9: Cracked Brain
Next to the 9 tapes, the box includes:
- massive hardcover-book (with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (exclusive long interviews with Schmier, Mike, Tommy and Oli were specially conducted for this box)
- metal pin
- 2 regular patches
- shaped backpatch
- flag
- 4 double sided posters
- hand-numbered certificate
The "Die Hard" version (1-99) also includes an exclusive massive Destruction belt buckle which is only available with this box-set and only in the DSR shop and a numbered and signed (by Schmier, Mike, Tommy and Oli) certificate.