DESTRUCTION - Limited Edition "Trapped In Lunatic Possession" 9-Tape Box Set Available

An official 9-tape box set featuring Destruction's complete works from 1984-1990 is now available via Darkness Shall Rise Productions.

Housed in a heavy luxurious matte black case-wrapped box with silver hot foil stamped printing, this piece of German thrash metal history is strictly limited to 1,000 hand-numbered copies. Order here.

The set includes:

Tape 1: Bestial Invasion Of Hell

Tape 2: Sentence Of Death

Tape 3: Infernal Overkill

Tape 4: Eternal Devastation

Tape 5: Mad Butcher

Tape 6: Release From Agony

Tape 7: Live Ruins (Dynamo '87)

Tape 8: Live Without Sense

Tape 9: Cracked Brain

Next to the 9 tapes, the box includes:

- massive hardcover-book (with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (exclusive long interviews with Schmier, Mike, Tommy and Oli were specially conducted for this box)

- metal pin

- 2 regular patches

- shaped backpatch

- flag

- 4 double sided posters

- hand-numbered certificate

The "Die Hard" version (1-99) also includes an exclusive massive Destruction belt buckle which is only available with this box-set and only in the DSR shop and a numbered and signed (by Schmier, Mike, Tommy and Oli) certificate.