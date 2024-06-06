DESTRUCTION Surprise Release New Single "No Kings - No Masters"; Official Music Video Streaming

After completing their legendary ‘40 Years Of Destruction’ anniversary tour in 2023 throughout South America, Mexico and Europe, vicious thrash metal pioneers Destruction are far from slowing things down.

Today, the quartet releases a hard-hitting new single, “No Kings - No Masters”, with an official music video. This surprise release will be available on two track 12’’ vinyl in a very limited fan edition and will contain the new single and a cover version of Accept’s world famous hit “Fast As A Shark”.

Destruction‘s massive career has seen many successes, with the band hitting stages at the world’s biggest festivals around the world like Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and México Metal Fest. They are more than prepared for their next milestones – stay tuned for more news about an upcoming album, set for release in early 2025.

Destruction is known as one of the Teutonic 4, alongside Kreator, Sodom and Tankard, which will be reunited this year at the ‘Klash Of The Ruhrpott’ on July 20 – a show that promises to celebrate thrash metal in its purest form and solidify their legacy in the genre. Don’t miss out on this show promising to become a legend and the rare occasion to witness the Teutonic 4 united.

Mastermind Schmier on the new track: “The new single starts the countdown for the new album a bit early, but we wanted to show our fans, that we are working on a kick ass new record! Yes it will be worth the wait: ‘No Kings - No Masters’ is a razor-sharp riff monster with tons of crushing guitars and neck-breaking speed! Next Level Destruction!!! We hope this beast will keep you excited for the new output in early 2025 - PLAY IT LOUD!!!“

Watch the video for "No Kings - No Masters" below.

"No Kings - No Masters" will be available in the following limited formats:

- 1LP Slipcase Translucent Blue (strictly limited)

- 1LP Slipcase Solid Gold (strictly limited)

- 1LP Slipcase Silver (strictly limited)

- Digital Single

Get your copy of "No Kings - No Masters" here.

Tracklisting:

"No Kings - No Masters"

"Fast As A Shark" (Accept Cover)

Destruction are:

Schmier – Vocals, Bass

Martin Furia – Guitars

Randy Black – Drums

Damir Eskić – Guitars

(Photo - Jennifer Gruber)