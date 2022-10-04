DESTRUCTOR - Speed / Thrash Legends Sign With Shadow Kingdom Records; New Album To Arrive In 2023

Shadow Kingdom Records has announced the signing of Cleveland’s 80s’ classic speed/thrash metal band, Destructor. A new album has been completed and will be ready to unleash in 2023. As usual, Shadow Kingdom will be doing all formats (vinyl, CD, cassette, & t-shirt).

Destructor became an 80s’ speed/thrash metal cult phenomenon with their cult classic album, Maximum Destruction from 1985 (originally on Auburn Records). The album was raw and dirty, with a heavy dose of sinister riffs. The band back then was definitely listening to the evil sounds of Exciter, Metallica, Overkill, etc. They even shared the stage with legendary bands Anthrax, Slayer, and Megadeth - both opening up for them and headlining.

More news is going to follow regarding the new album on Shadow Kingdom, but we can tell you without a doubt, the fans of Maximum Destruction will not be disappointed with this next offering. Almost 40 years since the debut and this band is still a relentless force of speed and destruction.

Stay tuned for updates.