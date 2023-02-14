DÉTENTE To Support EXUMER At Los Angeles Show In April

Los Angeles, CA-based thrashers, Détente, have announced they will play a a second reunion show with German thrashers, Exumer, at the Teragram Ballroom in L.A. on April 13. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Exumer, will embark on a 4-day US mini-tour in April. The band will play in Texas and Illinois for the first time ever and also revisit Los Angeles and New York on this trek.

Lead vocalist Mem V. Stein comments: “These four shows are the first live dates in a row we are playing post pandemic. We could not be more excited to have them here in the States, since we rarely tour in North America. The whole run is intense not only in terms of schedule but also on how much we want to deliver for our fans.”

Tour dates:

April

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

15 - Houston, TX - The White Swan

16 - Lombard, IL - Metal Threat Fest (Brauer House)

Exumer’s latest album, Hostile Defiance, is out on Metal Blade Records.