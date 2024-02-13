DETHKLOK And BABYMETAL Resurrect BABYKLOK For Two-Night Bay Area Event

Dethklok returns to American stages with the Mutilation On A Spring Night tour, featuring special guests DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon, and can now reveal a special two-night event with Babymetal. The Babyklok Tour resumes for two nights only at The Masonic in San Francisco. Babymetal and Dethklok coheadline, with support from DragonForce on April 24 and Nekrogoblikon on April 25.

Dethklok is an illustrated/animated virtual powerhouse, occupying an elite space alongside Gorillaz. Except Dethklok is bigger, better, more brutal, and totally legendary.

Last year’s Babyklok co-headlining trek was the first Dethklok tour in over a decade.

“I had no idea how much fun the Babyklok tour would be,” remembers Dethklok mastermind and Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small. “The Babymetal girls are delightful, like three princesses from outer space, great singers, and great dancers. Their band is bonkers good. Being on tour with Babymetal was a dream come true. I fell in love with the girls, the band, and their whole crew, and they threw down every night. An amazing group – lightning in a bottle. I’m so excited to share the stage with them, catch up, and hang out. I’m so glad this came together so we can reunite with our great pals.”

2023 saw a flurry of activity from the melodic death metal titans. Army of the Doomstar was a sequel to Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem, released in 2013. 2023 also saw the release of the Army of the Doomstar Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Dethalbum IV was the most celebrated album of the band’s career, boasting unstoppable anthems like “Aortic Desecration,” “SOS,” and “Gardener of Vengeance.”

Adult Swim aired four seasons of Metalocalypse from 2006 to 2013. Premiere global and media entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery distributes the Metalocalypse series and feature films.

“I knew taking on this project meant I’d have to wring everything out of the sponge to make it all work,” Small says of the massive effort put behind the series, movies, albums, and soundtracks. “But this is how I have fun, putting it together, and having the luxury of writing, directing, producing, and making music for something and seeing it all the way through. And when you have great collaborators, everyone elevates each other. I have to deliver everything I can, so I’m proud of it, and they are proud to participate in it.”

“This is a very fun time with the tour, the album, and the movie. I don’t know if Dethklok will be touring forever,” he adds. “So, it’s important for people to know they should get it while it’s hot.”

Tickets available here.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Myrtle Beach, SC, at House of Blues

8 - Charlotte, NC, at The Fillmore

9 - Silver Spring, MD, at The Fillmore

11 - Columbus, OH, at KEMBA Live!

12 - Cincinnati, OH, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

14 - Indianapolis, IN, at Egyptian Room @ Old National Center

15 - Waukee, IA, at Vibrant Music Hall

16 - Kansas City, MO, at Uptown Theater

17 - Oklahoma City, OK, at The Criterion

19 - Albuquerque, NM, at Revel Entertainment Center

20 - Flagstaff, AZ, at Pepsi Amphitheater

21 - Riverside, CA, at Riverside Municipal Auditorium

22 - San Diego, CA, at The Observatory North Park

28 - Spokane, WA, at The Podium

30 - Billings, MT, at Metra Park Arena

May

1 - Idaho Falls, ID, at Mountain Center Arena

2 - Garden City (Boise), ID, at Revolution Concert House and Event Center

3 - Portland, OR, at Roseland Theatre

Dethklok is:

Nathan Explosion - Vocals

Skwisgaar Skwigelf - Lead Guitar

Toki Wartooth - Rhythm Guitar

William Murderface - Bass

Pickles - Drums