Detroit Rockers PHARAOHS Release Video For New Single “Great Unknown”

Detroit rockers, Pharaohs, have released their debut single and video for "Great Unknown". The track is the first release off their upcoming full length album slated for late 2024.

With gorgeous guitar-scapes, a tenacious rhythm secIon, and a magneIc frontman capable of smoothly swinging from toughness to tenderness, Pharaohs is a lush and decadent coalescence of alt rock, hard rock, prog rock and melodic experimentation wrapped up in one quartet based in Michigan, USA.

Introduced by Grammy-winning record producer Al SuNon (Greta Van Fleet, Kid Rock, Alice Cooper) in 2020, Louisville-born lead singer Cam Clark quickly gelled with lead guitarist and solo virtuoso Sammy Boller, bassist Steve Lehane, and drummer John Dudley, resulting in multiple writing and recording sessions at SuNon’s famed Rustbelt Studios in Detroit, MI.

