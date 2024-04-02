Devastated, Cheated On, Flat Broke... BRET MICHAELS Wrote This POISON Classic In A Laundromat at 3 AM?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of one of the greatest #1 hit singalongs of the late 80s, 'Every Rose Has It’s Thorn', from Poison’s hard rock frontman Bret Michaels who was absolutely devastated. It wasn’t the Greek tragedy that the singer made it out to be, but the revelation of a cheating girlfriend left this struggling rock icon reeling with hurt and betrayal. Michaels drowned his sorrow at the laundromat at 3 AM with his acoustic guitar and out fell this perfect 80s power ballad. Even though the label warned the band not to release it because it would kill their budding career, they proved the label wrong once again. Next, the story behind a proverb that became the heartbreak anthem of its time on Professor Of Rock."