DEVIL CROSS Release "Warrior Deep Inside" Lyric Video

Canadian/American epic heavy metal band, Devil Cross, have just launched a lyric video for the song "Warrior Deep Inside", from their upcoming debut album This Mortal Coil, out December 7 via Fighter Records on CD, 12"LP, Cassette & Digital formats. Watch the clip below.

Devil Cross is made up of Jo Steel (Ice War, Aphrodite) on bass/ vocals, Brennan Whitworth (Aphrodite, Cannibal) on guitar and Trevor William Church (Haunt) on drums, who has been in charge of mixing the album at his own studios in Fresno (USA).

The fantasy and occult lyrics are allegorical and deal with deep personal issues of depression, anger, frustration, abandonment, sadness and alienation. Devil Cross has teamed up with French fantasy painter Didier Normand who created some great cover art in the tradition of Frazetta or Vallejo. This Mortal Coil is a collection of honest classic heavy metal songs from the heart, created in the darkest dungeons for true maniacs of the genre.

This Mortal Coil tracklisting:

"Shattered Hopes"

"Warrior Deep Inside"

"Dark Spirits"

"Crush Kill"

"Devastation"

"She's Got The Mark"

"Burn The Witch"

"Slayer Of Dragons"

"This Mortal Coil"

"Dig Your Own Grave"

"Shattered Illusion" (Detente cover, CD bonus)

"Warrior Deep Inside" lyric video:

"Shattered Hopes":