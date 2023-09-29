DEVIL MASTER Announce North American Headline Tour With FUMING MOUTH, FINAL GASP

Philadelphia’s Devil Master have announced a North American headline tour with Fuming Mouth and Final Gasp. Tickets are on sale now.

Devil Master Comment:

“Alas, we once again heed the Master's call to descend upon the road as the leaves begin to fall... this time joined in revelry by our brothers in Fuming Mouth with a new album on Nuclear Blast, and fellow vampiric Relapse Records label mates Final Gasp with their just released debut LP Mourning Moon. So Hark! Come dance, mosh or brood with the ever dead in autumn's embrace.”

Relapse labelmates Devil Master and Final Gasp are touring in support of their new albums Ecstasies of Never Ending Night & Mourning Moon respectively.

October

31 – Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus

November

1 - Troy, NY - El Dorado Bar

2 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

3 - Montreal, QC - Le Foufounes Electriques

4 - Toronto, ON - Nineteen Seventy Eight

6 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Bar

7 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

9 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

11 - Salt Lake City UT - Aces High

13 - Vancouver, BC - Cobalt

14 - Seattle, WA - Substation

15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

17 - Berkeley, CA - Thee Stork Room

18 - Los Angeles, CA Midnight Hour

19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

20 - Mesa, AZ - Pub Rock

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Moonlight

24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

25 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steak's

28 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

30 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

December

1 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

2 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts