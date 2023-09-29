DEVIL MASTER Announce North American Headline Tour With FUMING MOUTH, FINAL GASP
September 29, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Philadelphia’s Devil Master have announced a North American headline tour with Fuming Mouth and Final Gasp. Tickets are on sale now.
Devil Master Comment:
“Alas, we once again heed the Master's call to descend upon the road as the leaves begin to fall... this time joined in revelry by our brothers in Fuming Mouth with a new album on Nuclear Blast, and fellow vampiric Relapse Records label mates Final Gasp with their just released debut LP Mourning Moon. So Hark! Come dance, mosh or brood with the ever dead in autumn's embrace.”
Relapse labelmates Devil Master and Final Gasp are touring in support of their new albums Ecstasies of Never Ending Night & Mourning Moon respectively.
October
31 – Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus
November
1 - Troy, NY - El Dorado Bar
2 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East
3 - Montreal, QC - Le Foufounes Electriques
4 - Toronto, ON - Nineteen Seventy Eight
6 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Bar
7 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
9 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
11 - Salt Lake City UT - Aces High
13 - Vancouver, BC - Cobalt
14 - Seattle, WA - Substation
15 - Portland, OR - Dante's
17 - Berkeley, CA - Thee Stork Room
18 - Los Angeles, CA Midnight Hour
19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
20 - Mesa, AZ - Pub Rock
21 - Albuquerque, NM - Moonlight
24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
25 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steak's
28 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
29 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
30 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
December
1 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club
2 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
3 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts