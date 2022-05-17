DEVIL MASTER Announce North American Headlining Summer Tour

Devil Master have announced their headlining summer tour throughout North American this July. The band is touring in support of their new album, Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night available now via Relapse Records. Select dates with Hulder, just ahead of a short fall run with My Chemical Romance have been confirmed. Check below for a full list of dates below.

Tour dates:

May

29 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Rams Head Live)

July

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Necrofest

9 - Boston, MA - Sonia

10 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

11 - Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern

12 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

13 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

14 - Cleveland Heights, OH - The Foundry

15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge (w/ Hulder)

16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Black Circle (w/ Hulder)

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room (w/ Hulder)

18 - Nashville, TN - Drk Mttr

19 - TBD

20 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs

21 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

22 - Richmond, VA - Warehouse

23 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

August

29 - Philadelphia PA - Wells Fargo Center (w/ My Chemical Romance)

September

27 - Houston TX - Toyota Center (w/ My Chemical Romance)

28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (w/ My Chemical Romance)

More dates to be announced.

Devil Master's new record, Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night, is an alluring mix of black metal, death rock and Japanese-style hardcore. For Ecstasies, Devil Master welcomed new drummer/keyboardist Festering Terror in Deepest Catacomb (a.k.a. Chris Ulsh of Power Trip and Iron Age). They joined forces with producer Pete DeBoer (Blood Incantation, Spectral Voice) who recorded the album live to analog tape. The collection proves a definitive arrival for the Philadelphia band whilst witnessing them at their core – their roots in ritual magick have never been more prominent. Ecstasies expands on the warped riffing and dark atmospheres that have already propelled Devil Master as one of the underground’s most unique and unfettered bands.

Order here.

Album artwork by Burney.

Tracklisting:

"Ecstasies..."

"Enamoured In The Throes Of Death"

"Golgotha’s Cruel Song"

"The Vigour Of Evil"

"Acid Black Mass"

"Abyss In Vision"

"Shrines In Cinder"

"Funerary Hyre Of Dreams & Madness"

"Precious Blood Of Christ Rebuked"

"Never Ending Night"

Album stream:

“The Vigour Of Evil” video:

"Acid Black Mass" video:

(Photo - Cecil Shang Whaley)