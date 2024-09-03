DEVILDRIVER Guitarist MIKE SPREITZER Leaves Band After 20 Years

After 20 years playing lead guitar for groove metal band, DevilDriver, Mike Spreitzer calls it quits. Today, via his social media accounts, Spreitzer announced his departure from the band.

He was the second-longest lasting member following the departures of all original members except vocalist Dez Fafara. Spreitzer co-wrote and performed on DevilDriver's albums The Fury Of Our Maker's Hand (2005), The Last Kind Words (2007), Pray For Villains (2009), Beast (2011), Winter Kills (2013), Trust No One (2016), Outlaws 'til The End: Vol. 1 (2018), Dealing With Demons Vol. 1 (2020), and Dealing With Demons Vol. 2 (2023).

In December of 2023, Spreitzer announced Verona On Venus and released the debut single "Rodent", followed by a second single "Monarch Acid Test'. The band's debut album, Popular Delusions, was released in January. VoV's most recent single release "War Baby" dropped on August 20.

In his post on social media, Spreitzer writes:

"After 20 years of playing guitar for DevilDriver, I have decided it is time to go my own way. Since around 2014, DevilDriver gradually started to feel more like a part-time job. Our touring schedule is not what it used to be and I want to get back to being a full-time musician. In addition, the mere creation of my side project was met with a heavy amount of negativity from a specific individual that made things extremely uncomfortable for me.

"Ever since I was six years old I wanted to play in a metal band and live the majority of my life on a tour bus with my friends traveling from city to city. Show up, set up, perform, leave, and repeat.

"I miss the camaraderie with my band and crew. I miss my bunk. I miss waking up and walking to a coffee shop with whoever would join me. I miss playing guitar all day in the dressing room before the show. I miss laughing my ass off every day with the guys. I miss the summer festival runs where I get to see all my friends from other bands that I have toured with over the last two decades. I miss the aroma of the venues. I miss the putrid smell of the bathrooms in a European dive bar. More than anything else, I miss the look of joy on everyone's face while you lovingly kick the crap out of each other in the crowd.

"I’ve waited patiently for DevilDriver to become full-time again. I respectfully understand that since 2019 serious issues had to be dealt with that were out of anybody’s control resulting in keeping the band off the road. We had a pandemic, there were family emergencies, and health issues that had to be addressed. But these dilemmas started in 2019. DevilDriver became part-time long before this unfortunate chain of events. I would rather not sit at home waiting for this to become a full-time job any longer.

"In an attempt to fill the downtime, I started Verona on Venus. It was never my intention to make VoV a priority over DevilDriver. The only way I can see myself touring as much as I would like is by getting Verona on Venus up and running or perhaps an opportunity to join another band.

"To all the DD fans out there. I love you with all my heart. You are some of the most dedicated humans I have ever met. The vitality in all of you has been the brightest light in my life. You filled my soul with happiness. I am forever grateful for every single one of you and will never forget your unwavering devotion.

"I wish Dez, Jon, Alex and Davier the very best."

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)