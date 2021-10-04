DEVILDRIVER Part Ways With Guitarist NEAL TIEMANN

California-based metal band, DevilDriver, have announced that they are parting ways with guitarist, Neal Tiemann.

Frontman Dez Fafara took to social media to share the news, stating: "It’s at this time we are announcing the parting of ways with Neal. Neal filled in at a time when we needed him most, we thank him for his touring & song writing efforts in DevilDriver… it was an honor to have jammed with him. Adios Amigo good luck in whatever you do."

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)