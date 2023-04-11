DEVILDRIVER Release Charging New Track "If Blood Is Life"; Music Video Streaming

DevilDriver recently made their triumphant return with part two of their Dealing With Demons saga, their 10th full-length, Dealing With Demons Vol. II, out May 12 via Napalm Records. Once again produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, Dealing With Demons Vol. II is inarguably heavier and relentlessly harsher than its predecessor - as proven last month with bludgeoning debut single, "Through The Depths".

Today, DevilDriver have dropped another unrelenting track, entitled "If Blood Is Life", plus an action-packed performance music video featuring exclusive footage from their recent US co-headline tour with labelmates Cradle Of Filth. The dynamic anthem grips with an unforgettable hook and lead guitar lines, swaying with an undeniable headbang-worthy groove as it shifts between rhythmic passages.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara says about "If Blood is Life": "Shadows of the future, ghosts of your past walking the floor - why do these things haunt us as humans, when we should be focused on the fact that, like the chorus says, 'Time, it waits for no one, Time, it’s worth the taking.' Learn to focus on the now, the here, the present."

As DevilDriver enter their third decade with nine full-length albums, countless international tours and worldwide renown, they prove more resilient than ever. As the world was upended in 2020, iconic groove metal leaders DevilDriver didn’t pause, releasing the first instalment of their two-part Dealing With Demons saga, Dealing With Demons I. Now, as society emerges more hardened and determined than before, so does DevilDriver’s 10th full-length, Dealing With Demons Vol. II. The new album represents celebrated frontman Dez Fafara’s psyche and the final purging of his demons that have long haunted the band’s music.

If there is any question as to whether DevilDriver is slowing down any time soon, Dealing With Demons Vol. II proves that 20 years into their career, even with their demons in tow – they move forward at the forefront of metal.

Dealing With Demons Vol. II will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak (4 Panels)

- CD Jewelcase (Signed) - Napalm North American mail order only, limited to 1000

-1 LP Gatefold Purple

-1 LP Gatefold Inkspot Splatter Yellow/Purple/Black with Slipmat - Napalm worldwide mail order only, limited to 500

- Music Cassette (Yellow Tape/Black Print) - Napalm worldwide mail order only, limited to 100

- 2x CD Digipak Dealing With Demons I & Dealing With Demons Vol. II - Napalm European mail order only

- CD Digipak (4 Panels) + Notebook + Metal Symbol Bundle - Napalm worldwide mail order only

- Digital Album

Dealing With Demons Vol. II tracklisting:

"I Have No Pity"

"Mantra"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"Summoning"

"Through The Depths"

"Bloodbath"

"It's A Hard Truth"

"If Blood Is Life"

"This Relationship, Broken"

"Through The Depths" video:

DevilDriver is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Jon Miller - Bass

Alex Lee - Guitar

Davier Pérez - Drums

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)