DEVILDRIVER Reveal Aggressive New Single "This Relationship, Broken"; Music Video

Groove metal kings, DevilDriver, will finally drop their 10th album and part two of their Dealing With Demons saga, Dealing With Demons Vol. II, this Friday, May 12 via Napalm Records.

Today, in celebration of this week's release, the band has revealed the album's unrelenting final pre-release single, entitled "This Relationship, Broken". The riff-laden album closer hits as one of the record’s most breakneck-paced anthems - with erratic drums, aggressive riffs and a charged performance from celebrated frontman Dez Fafara.

Dez Fafara says about "This Relationship, Broken": "'This Relationship, Broken’ explores the severance that happens between two long time partners when they leave each other after years of turmoil.”

As DevilDriver enter their third decade with nine full-length albums, countless international tours and worldwide renown, they prove more resilient than ever. As the world was upended in 2020, iconic groove metal leaders DevilDriver didn’t pause, releasing the first instalment of their two-part Dealing With Demons saga, Dealing With Demons I. Now, as society emerges more hardened and determined than before, so does DevilDriver’s 10th full-length, Dealing With Demons Vol. II. The new album represents celebrated frontman Dez Fafara’s psyche and the final purging of his demons that have long haunted the band’s music.

If there is any question as to whether DevilDriver is slowing down any time soon, Dealing With Demons Vol. II proves that 20 years into their career, even with their demons in tow – they move forward at the forefront of metal.

Dealing With Demons Vol. II will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak (4 Panels)

- CD Jewelcase (Signed) - Napalm North American mail order only, limited to 1000

-1 LP Gatefold Purple

-1 LP Gatefold Inkspot Splatter Yellow/Purple/Black with Slipmat - Napalm worldwide mail order only, limited to 500

- Music Cassette (Yellow Tape/Black Print) - Napalm worldwide mail order only, limited to 100

- 2x CD Digipak Dealing With Demons I & Dealing With Demons Vol. II - Napalm European mail order only

- CD Digipak (4 Panels) + Notebook + Metal Symbol Bundle - Napalm worldwide mail order only

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Dealing With Demons Vol. II tracklisting:

"I Have No Pity"

"Mantra"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"Summoning"

"Through The Depths"

"Bloodbath"

"It's A Hard Truth"

"If Blood Is Life"

"This Relationship, Broken"

"If Blood Is Life" video:

"Through The Depths" video:

DevilDriver is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Jon Miller - Bass

Alex Lee - Guitar

Davier Pérez - Drums

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)