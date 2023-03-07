DEVILDRIVER To Release Dealing With Demons Vol. II Album In May; "Through the Depths" Music Video Posted

As DevilDriver enter their third decade with nine full-length albums, countless international tours and worldwide renown, they prove more resilient than ever. As the world was upended in 2020, iconic groove metal leaders DevilDriver didn’t pause, releasing the first instalment of their two-part Dealing With Demons saga, Dealing With Demons I. Now, as society emerges more hardened and determined than before, so does DevilDriver’s 10th full-length, Dealing With Demons Vol. II.

Once again produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, Dealing With Demons Vol. II is inarguably heavier and relentlessly harsher than its predecessor. The new album represents not only the most vicious of the two records, but also the darkest recesses of celebrated frontman Dez Fafara’s psyche and the final purging of his demons that have long haunted the band’s music.

The first example of this new onslaught can be experienced today via the band's unrelenting first single from Dealing With Demons Vol. II, entitled "Through the Depths". The undeniably grim burner features black metal-esque passages, deft guitar work and menacing lyricism – proving the evolution of DevilDriver in this new decade. The track is accompanied by a "demonic" new official music video sure to get your head banging.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara says about "Through the Depths": "'Through The Depths' is a conversation between a higher power and humans regarding the power of thinking ideas into existence, but being very careful of being arrogant behind those wants and needs. The first lines give this away: “Attention attention, you’re seeking, you've asked for, it’s given" (the higher power says). Then the lines of the chorus are that same higher power speaking to humans, saying: 'through the depths to the ascension, nothing you wouldn’t do for my attention, held to the fire it’s not my crime, you've pinned it on me for the last time.' Meaning - don’t blame the Gods (pin it on them) for your fuck ups. Meaning - put it out there and take steps to attain goals and take accountability. This track is the essence of Dealing With Demons Vol. II, and the conversations within the record get way deeper than even this. Enjoy."

Watch the music video for "Through The Depths" below.

Dealing With Demons Vol. II doubles down on the brutality - and then some!

Track one, “I Have No Pity”, instantly keeps fans guessing with its contrasting, marching rhythmic groove and Dez Fafara’s icy, earworm warnings. The album’s standout production immediately shines, with the track’s thick riffs, haunting leads, room-filling drums and Fafara’s vocal prowess leading the way. Eerie, insistent “Mantra” drops a wave of melodic aggression on the listener, instantly inducing headbanging with its breakneck pace and occult lyricism. Dynamic tracks like “Nothing Lasts Forever” and “Summoning” cascade with alternating passages of sinister riffage and memorable chants. “Bloodbath” is as brutal as its name suggests, ominously bending and pummelling with immediate aggression, as “It’s A Hard Truth” continues the onslaught, cautioning against delusion amid balanced melodic leads. Closer anthems “If Blood Is Life” and “This Relationship, Broken” are the blood-soaked cherries atop Dealing With Demons Vol. II, bringing together all of the elements that make DevilDriver the best at their craft.

If there is any question as to whether DevilDriver is slowing down any time soon, Dealing With Demons Vol. II proves that 20 years into their career, even with their demons in tow – they move forward at the forefront of metal.

Dez Fafara adds: "Dealing With Demons Vol. II is - simply put - a conversation in its entirety about Dealing With “Inner” Demons. It’s a conversation in song form between 'self and a power apart from one’s self, and trying to bury old entities.'"

Dealing With Demons Vol. II will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak (4 Panels)

- CD Jewelcase (Signed) - Napalm North American mail order only, limited to 1000

-1 LP Gatefold Purple

-1 LP Gatefold Inkspot Splatter Yellow/Purple/Black with Slipmat - Napalm worldwide mail order only, limited to 500

- Music Cassette (Yellow Tape/Black Print) - Napalm worldwide mail order only, limited to 100

- 2x CD Digipak Dealing With Demons I & Dealing With Demons Vol. II - Napalm European mail order only

- CD Digipak (4 Panels) + Notebook + Metal Symbol Bundle - Napalm worldwide mail order only

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Dealing With Demons Vol. II tracklisting:

"I Have No Pity"

"Mantra"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"Summoning"

"Through The Depths"

"Bloodbath"

"It's A Hard Truth"

"If Blood Is Life"

"This Relationship, Broken"

DevilDriver will embark on the first leg of their “Double Trouble Live” US co-headlining tour with labelmates Cradle Of Filth tomorrow. Support acts on the tour are Black Satellite and Oni.

Dates:

March

8 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

11 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

18 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

25 - El Paso, TX - The Rockhouse

26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

DevilDriver is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Jon Miller - Bass

Alex Lee - Guitar

Davier Pérez - Drums

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)