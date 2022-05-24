DEVIL’S TRAIN Release New Single “Ashes & Bones”

Devil’s Train has released their new official video for their third single "Ashes & Bones”.

Says the band: “RD Liapakis is wearing his cowboy hat and rides his black stallion onto the sunset. The album’s title track feels like a lone cowboy is riding down the dirty fields of Dakota with a cigarette hanging from his mouth! But this guy, this guy is ready for some trouble and armed to teeth!”

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album of the same title; Ashes & Bones that will be released on June 24, 2022 via ROAR! Rock of Angels Records.

“The Devil & The Blues” is now available across all digital and streaming platforms. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album, Ashes & Bones, out on June 24 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

With the band’s ten year anniversary coming up, and two well received albums under their belts, the European answer to Black Label Society, The Dead Daisies and Black Stone Cherry presents us with a killer new long-player. For this purpose, singer and band master-mind RD Liapakis (Mystic Prophecy, Steel Prophet) joined forces with drum monster Jörg Michael (ex-Saxon, Stratovarius, Axel Rudi Pell, Running Wild), low-end legend Jens Becker (Grave Digger, ex-Running Wild, ex-X-Wild) and six-string wizard Dan Baune (Lost Sanctuary, ex-Monument). This lineup, which could undoubtedly be dubbed a super-group, delivers a modern yet raw and honest album that bubbles over with visceral energy, southern sleaze and sex appeal.

Ashes & Bones features a fat and polished contemporary production, without ironing out any of that good ol’ fashioned hard rock attitude. All the guys deliver a stellar performance front to back, which sounds at times unbelievably vigorous and aggressive, at other times easy and laid back. Every note has the listener hearing and feeling the quartet’s love for traditional blues and rock’n’roll, but wrapped in a fresh and exciting new package, with a mighty pinch of metal and without the typical retro antics.

Ashes & Bones will be released on June 24 as tri-folder digipak CD, White/Black Splatter Vinyl (Ltd. 300), Grey/Black Marbled Vinyl (Ltd. 300), Solid Silver Vinyl (Ltd. 200) and digital streaming and download format. Also released as a super limited to 300 copies collector’s laser engraved metallic boxset that includes: the digipak cd, guitar keychain/bottle opener, patch, tote bag, signed autograph card.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Devil & The Blues"

"Girl Of South Dakota"

"Rising On Fire"

"You Promised Me Love"

"Ashes & Bones"

"More"

"In The Heat Of The Night"

"Smell Sex Tonight"

"Rock & Roll Voodoo Child"

"Hold The Line"

"Man With A Gun"

"Word Up" (Cameo Cover)

"Ashes & Bones" video:

"The Devil & The Blues" video:

Devil’s Train are:

R.D. Liapakis - Vox

Dan Baune – Guitars

Jens Becker – Bass

Jörg Michael – Drums