DEVIN TOWNSEND Adds Shows In Glasgow And London To Lightwork Tour 2022
August 19, 2021, an hour ago
After a long time shuffling his feet, desperately waiting to get back on the road, Devin Townsend recently announced his first new tour in support of the forthcoming album, Lightwork, due to be released in spring 2022. His team has checekd in with the following update:
"Recently we announced the first batch of dates in support of the forthcoming album, Lightwork, due to be released in Spring 2022. In addition to these dates Devin is now proud to be announcing two more UK shows, one of them at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Tickets for these two additional shows will go on sale Friday, August 20th, 10am GMT and can be ordered at Hevydevy.com."
Townsend's tour schedule is now as follows:.
April
13 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia
14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
17 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
19 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
20 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
21 - Frankfurt, Batschkapp
22 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
23 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
26 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative De Mai
27 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro
30 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
May
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
3 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
4 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
6 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
8 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
10 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
14 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
Devin Townsend performed as the Friday headliner (August 13th) at the 2021 edition of Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK. Check out fan-filmed video below. The setlist was as follows:
"Aftermath" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Kingdom"
"By Your Command"
"March of the Poozers"
"Supercrush!"
"Almost Again" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Regulator"
"Stormbending"
"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Deadhead"
"Bad Devil"
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Detox" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Vampira"