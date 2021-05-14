DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine; "Aftermath" Video Streaming

As Devin Townsend announced earlier this year, he has been using the Covid downtime to work on new material for upcoming albums, and for a current lack of touring possibilities and encounters with fans on the road he decided to do a series of live albums, quarantine albums, and generally interesting projects that keep people entertained while he’s busy on his next larger releases. The series is called the Devolution Series.

Devin comments in this video:

“So we bring to you the Devolution Series: a grouping of oddities and interesting material that I would like people to hear, but don’t necessarily want to present as a ‘major release’. The series will include all the quarantine songs and concerts, as well as various live shows from the past few years. I’m am currently deep in the writing of my new projects and am very excited to be doing so. Thanks for facilitating my ability to do that, and I hope you enjoy the Devolution Series.”

The second release under the Devolution Series moniker will be the Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine album, scheduled for June 25. It was recorded in 2020 in various places around the world as a replacement show for the COVID affected Empath Vol 2 European Tour and cancelled summer festivals. It originally aired on September 5 on StageIt.com.

For a first impression of what to expect, see the video for "Aftermath" below.

https://youtu.be/4rOhiHLPT9Q

Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine will be available as Ltd. CD + Blu-ray Digipak, 180g Gatefold 2LP (incl. the album on CD) and as Digital Album. You can pre-order it here.

Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine tracklisting:

"Velvet Kevorkian" (Virtually Live 2020)

"All Hail The New Flesh" (Virtually Live 2020)

"By Your Command" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Almost Again" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Juular" (Virtually Live 2020)

"March Of The Poozers" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Supercrush!" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Hyperdrive" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Stormbending" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Deadhead" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Aftermath" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Love?" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Spirits Will Collide" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Kingdom" (Virtually Live 2020)

"Detox" (Virtually Live 2020)

