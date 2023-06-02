DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces Devolution Series #3 - Empath: Live In America; "Evermore (Live)" Streaming

Devin Townsend has checked in with the following update:

“Hello everyone. Continuing in the Devolution series of albums (which has been an avenue for us to release cool little curiosities on the side of regular releases) we bring you Devolution #3 - Empath: Live In America.

This was a very unique tour for me, and one that was regrettably cut short by the pandemic. It was a stripped-back version of the ‘Order of Magnitude’ band (without choir and a few other members), but as I try to do with each tour, the goal was to make this a unique and special night. Therefore, this tour marked a ‘free form’ version of the material. There were no backing tracks, click tracks, or even a setlist, so every night was unique and different. The audience yelled out requests and we just rolled with it. The material was therefore interpreted in unique ways and the experience was a very special ‘fly by the seat of our pants’ musical night.

It’s a raw and off-kilter performance and I’m thrilled to have documented it. Until the next ‘real’ release, I hope you enjoy this rarity from a special, albeit ill-fated tour.”

Devolution #3 - Empath: Live in America will be released worldwide on InsideOut Music on August 4th, 2023. Pre-order your copy here.

Stay tuned for more details as the release date gets closer. Check out the cover artwork below in the trailer.