DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces Lightwork European Tour 2023; Tickets On Sale This Friday

After Devin Townsend's new studio album, Lightwork, originally scheduled for April this year, had to be pushed back, the European Lightwork Tour was replaced with the Dream Theater tour with Devin as Very Special Guest. Now, he has announced the newly scheduled European Lightwork Tour dates for February / March 2023.

Devin: "Originally planned for April and May, I'm happy to see these shows being rescheduled for next year. The delay in mixing my upcoming album Lightwork meant I simply couldn't tour the album anymore and we replaced the tour as Special Guests for Dream Theater which comes to an end today with the last show in Istanbul. I'm now going to focus on mixing the Lightwork 5.1 and catch up on some much-needed downtime with the family. More news on Lightwork is soon to come and I hope to see you all at the shows!"

Tickets already purchased will remain valid on the new dates. Tickets for the Lightwork Tour 2023 will go on sale Friday, June 3rd, 11am CET and will be available at this location.

The following dates are currently scheduled with more shows to be announced soon:

February

21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

28th- Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

March

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

3 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

5 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

7 - Leipzig, Germany - WERK 2

8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

13 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

14 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

17 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro Capitólio

20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

21 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

22 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Coopérative De Mai

24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia