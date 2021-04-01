DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces New Quarantine Project Live Stream - OCEAN MACHINE: Biomech In Its Entirety

Devin Townsend has announced yet another Quarantine Project live stream, this time Dev will perform his iconic album Ocean Machine: Biomech in its entirety via Single Music’s live stream platform.

The show will be live on May 1st, 12 noon PDT, 3pm EDST, 20:00 GST, 21:00 CEST, 5am AEST. All ticket buyers will have access to replays for up to 48 hours.

Tickets are $20 USD each and can be purchased here along with a limited edition show exclusive t-shirt here. More information is explained by Devin in this show trailer:

Devin Townsend released Ocean Machine: Biomech in 1997 via his own label, Hevy Devy Records.