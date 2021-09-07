DEVIN TOWNSEND - Bloodstock 2021 Drummer DARBY TODD Shares Live Drum Cam Footage Of STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's "Love?"

Devin Townsend performed as the Friday headliner (August 13th) at the 2021 edition of Bloodstock Open Air with a band he had never met before arriving in the UK to rehearse for the show. Drummer Darby Todd has posted drum cam footage from the show, which can be viewed below.

Todd: "Myself, James Leach (Sikth) and Stephen Platt (Collibus) were drafted in to play with Devin Townsend for his UK festival appearance at Bloodstock, UK. None of us had ever met and we only had a day and a half of rehearsals. The band and crew were all amazing and everyone played to the top of their abilities to pull off an amazing show and huge production. The song is called 'Love?' by Devin's old band, Strapping Young Lad. I will be uploading more in the coming weeks."

Check out fan-filmed video from Bloodstock 2021 below. The setlist was as follows:

"Aftermath" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Kingdom"

"By Your Command"

"March of the Poozers"

"Supercrush!"

"Almost Again" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Regulator"

"Stormbending"

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Deadhead"

"Bad Devil"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Detox" (Strapping Young Lad song)

"Vampira"