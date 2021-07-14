DEVIN TOWNSEND - Bloodstock Festival Warm-Up Show In Manchester Announced

Devin Townsend is due to perform as the Friday headliner (August 13th) at the 2021 edition of Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK, On Thursday, August 12th he will play a warm-up show at Manchester Academy 2 in Manchester. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, July 14th at 10am local time here.

Bloodstock’s 2021 main stage headliners are Devin Townsend (Friday), Kreator (Saturday), And Judas Priest (Sunday). The festival will also feature sets from Dimmu Borgir, Skindred, Paradise Lost, Bury Tomorrow, Diamond Head, Jinjer, Vio-lence, Saxon, Gloryhammer, Dark Tranquillity, Bloodywood, Memoriam, Ramage Inc., Green Lung, Conjurer, Orange Goblin, The Night Flight Orchestra, Unleash The Archers, Sylosis, Winterfylleth, The Crawling, Raised By Owls, Anakim, Acid Reign, Svalbard, Soen, Dog Tired, Bailer, Blasphemer, Black Tongue, Liberty Lies, Pist, Sharks In Your Mouth, Seidrblot, Bloodshot Dawn, and Evile so far. More bands performing across the long weekend are still to be announced."

Complete festival details here.