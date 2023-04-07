DEVIN TOWNSEND Confirmed As Headliner For ArcTanGent Festival 2023 In Bristol, UK

With the highly successful European Lightwork Tour now all wrapped up, Devin Townsend is very happy to announce that he will headline the third day of the esteemed ArcTanGent Festival, coming August 16th - 19th.

ATG head honcho James Scarlett comments: "We’ve been trying to book Devin Townsend for years, so to finally get him to Bristol to close out what is now officially the biggest ArcTanGent Festival we’ve ever had is a dream come true. Word to the wise: at this rate ATG will sell out this year, so if you want to join us for Converge, Heilung and Devin Townsend, don’t sleep on it - you’ve been warned!"

Go to ArcTangent.co.uk for tickets and festival details.

Townsend kicked off his Lightwork European Tour on February 21st in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Lightworker" (live debut)

"Kingdom"

"Dimensions" (live debut)

"Why?"

"The Fluke" (live debut)

"Deadhead"

"Deep Peace"

"Heartbreaker" (live debut)

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Truth"

"Bad Devil"

Encore:

"Call Of The Void" (live debut)

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)