DEVIN TOWNSEND Confirms KLONE And FIXATION As Support For Lightwork European Tour 2023

Devin Townsend's camp has checked in with the following Lightwork tour update:

"We're very pleased to announce the support acts for the upcoming European Lightwork Tour that kicks off in Oslo this February 21st. Norwegian metallers Fixation will open each show followed by special guests, French rock maestros Klone, who will be joining us from Tilburg onwards. Tickets and additional info can be found here."

Now available everywhere globally, the video for "Lightworker" is the third track taken from the upcoming album. Continuing the story that started in the clip for “Moonpeople” and continued in “Call Of The Void”, “Lightworker” is the third in a trilogy of clips reflecting the journey of his new album. Watch the video, directed by iCode, below.

Devin checks in with this comment:

“Hey folks :) track three from Lightwork is now up to bat… and this one is called ‘Lightworker’ (ta da!)

This album is interesting to me in many ways, but mostly because of how unexpected it was. I’ve been doing interviews and there’s a lot of folks who are surprised at how it turned out, somehow they were expecting brutal music from me or something (frankly, I couldn’t imagine having the energy to go down that road after that last few years, but I can understand the desire for it) it’s just that Lightwork and The Puzzle were both completely unexpected for me, but as I am committed to following where it leads, I simply went as far into them both as I was able.

I just follow the creative flow where it leads, and I’m quite happy with that. To be honest, having started writing again it seems like it was a unique moment in time for me, so I hope you can see it for what it is and appreciate the energy for what it was meant to be.

'Lightworker' is a song based loosely around Richard Alpert (Ram Dass) who died a few years ago. His book ‘Be Here Now’ was influential to me as a kid, and when I saw the documentary they made about him on Netflix (Going Home) I felt inspired to write a track in his memory. I reached out to the Ram Dass foundation and they allowed me to use the sample of his voice in the mid section. (Thank you :)

The video was made by the same team who did Spirits Will Collide, and they yet again pulled off a huge feat in limited time (Thanks guys :) I wanted a story about a guy who is so attached to his past, and the pain of loss, that any time the ‘monsters’ of his past appear, he runs from it. As a result, he has to live the same dramas over and over again. It’s not until he stands and faces his fear that he can move past it. In this case he can help others by facing the monster and then Finally rest.

I hope you enjoy it, and I really appreciate the support."

(Photo - Paul Harries)