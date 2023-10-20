DEVIN TOWNSEND Drummer DARBY TODD Shares Riffler Guitar App / Plugin Demo Video

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently shared a new app tutorial video via social media. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Riffler is a unique app and plugin that instantly creates unlimited copyright-free guitar riffs. It's extremely simple to use, but also offers endless customization options for advanced users. The technology powering Riffler is extremely impressive and innovative, and I’m sure all of you will be just as amazed."

Now, Devin Townsend drummer Darby Todd has shared a Riffler demonstration video.

For information on Riffler and to purchase go to Riffler.app