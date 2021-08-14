DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video From Bloodstock Open Air Warm-Up Show In Manchester Streaming

Devin Townsend performed as the Friday headliner (August 13th) at the 2021 edition of Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK. On Thursday, August 12th he played a warm-up show at Manchester Academy 2 in Manchester. Check out fan-filmed viedo below, and watch for Bloodstock footage in the coming days.

Manchester Academy 2 - University of Manchester Students' Union

Setlist:

Acoustic

"Let It Roll"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Solar Winds"

"Funeral"

"Hyperdrive"

"Bring Him Home (Claude Michel Schönberg)

Full Band

"Aftermath" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Kingdom"

"By Your Command"

"March of the Poozers"

"Supercrush!"

"Almost Again" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Stormbending"

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Regulator"

"Deadhead"

"Bad Devil"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Detox" (Strapping Young Lad song)

"Vampira"