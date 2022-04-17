DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video From First Of Two Shows At London's Royal Albert Hall Streaming

Devin Townsend finally returned to UK shores this weekend, with two shows at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall under the banner of "The Greatest Sets Of My Life" on April 16th and 17th. For these special evenings, Devin and his band are performing fan favourites, his favourites, and hardly played songs.

Devin: "After two and a half years of abject chaos, I welcome you back into the live music world of wonder. We’ve put these two shows together to play all the songs that people seem to like, as well as songs that I want to play as well. I know it’s been crazy, lets get back into this."

Check out fan-filmed video from the first night below. The setlist was as follows:

"Failure"

"Kingdom"

"Hyperdrive"

"By Your Command"

"Life"

"Aftermath"

"Regulator"

"Deadhead"

"Deep Peace"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Why?"

"March of the Poozers"

"More!"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

Encore:

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Vampira"

"Detox"