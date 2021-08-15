DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video Of Bloodstock 2021 Headline Show Streaming

August 15, 2021, 59 minutes ago

news devin townsend heavy metal strapping young lad

DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video Of Bloodstock 2021 Headline Show Streaming

Devin Townsend performed as the Friday headliner (August 13th) at the 2021 edition of Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Park in Derbyshire, UK. Check out fan-filmed video below. The setlist was as follows:

"Aftermath" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Kingdom"
"By Your Command"
"March of the Poozers"
"Supercrush!"
"Almost Again" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Regulator"
"Stormbending"
"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Deadhead"
"Bad Devil"
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Detox" (Strapping Young Lad song)
"Vampira"




