DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Dreamsonic 2023 Atlanta Show Streaming

Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, recently announced the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup. The tour kicked off on June 16th in Cedar Park, TX, and Dream Theater is joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Fan-filmed video of Devin Townsend's entire June 28th show in Atlanta, GA can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Lightworker"

"Kingdom"

"Dimensions"

"Deadhead"

"By Your Command"

"Deep Peace"

"Truth"

"Bad Devil"

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

July

2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater

17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

For tickets, visit the Dreamsonic website, here.