DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Dreamsonic 2023 Atlanta Show Streaming
July 2, 2023, an hour ago
Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, recently announced the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup. The tour kicked off on June 16th in Cedar Park, TX, and Dream Theater is joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.
Fan-filmed video of Devin Townsend's entire June 28th show in Atlanta, GA can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Lightworker"
"Kingdom"
"Dimensions"
"Deadhead"
"By Your Command"
"Deep Peace"
"Truth"
"Bad Devil"
Remaining tour dates are as follows:
July
2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino
8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic
12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena
13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House
15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater
17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center
18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater
For tickets, visit the Dreamsonic website, here.