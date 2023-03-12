DEVIN TOWNSEND Featured In Framus & Warwick Lightwork Tour 2023 Gear Talk Video

Framus & Warwick have shared a new gear video, this time featuring Devin Townsend. Check it out below.

"We met up again with Devin on location during his Lightwork Tour 2023, which is named after the same titled album, to film a full rundown of Devin's updated gear he uses specificly for the Lightwork tour and current line up, of course including a variety of Framus Stormbender guitars and much more! We also have an interview with Devin incoming, which will be published on this channel soon, so stay tuned and enjoy."

Devin Townsend kicked off his Lightwork European Tour on February 21st in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Lightworker" (live debut)

"Kingdom"

"Dimensions" (live debut)

"Why?"

"The Fluke" (live debut)

"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Deep Peace"

"Heartbreaker" (live debut)

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Truth"

"Bad Devil"

Encore:

"Call Of The Void" (live debut)

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

Tour dates are available below: