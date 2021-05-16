DEVIN TOWNSEND Featured In New Interview Conducted By Professional Opera Singer ELIZABETH ZHAROFF (Video)

Devin Townsend is featured in a new interview conducted by professional opera singer Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts a YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice. Zharoff became a fan of Townsend's work while analysing some of his live performances for her followers. A few clips can be viewed below along with the in-depth interview.

Elizabeth Zharoff began her operatic career in France at the age of 18, and has since performed in major halls throughout America, Europe, and Asia, and has sung in over 15 languages. She is equally at ease performing for a 4,000-seat theater, or recording on her custom ADK microphones. Based in Los Angeles, Elizabeth produces and records daily in her studio, and teaches students both in-person and online. Her youtube channel, The Charismatic Voice, is a free source of information about all-things-vocal.

For information on Zharoff go to her official website here.