DEVIN TOWNSEND Featured On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's New Episode Of Coffee With Ola

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared his latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Devin Townsend. He discusses sustainability in the muisc business, guitars, working with Steve Vai, the Lightwork album, his life outside of music, and more.

Townsend kicked off his Lightwork European Tour on February 21st in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Lightworker" (live debut)

"Kingdom"

"Dimensions" (live debut)

"Why?"

"The Fluke" (live debut)

"Deadhead"

"Deep Peace"

"Heartbreaker" (live debut)

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Truth"

"Bad Devil"

Encore:

"Call Of The Void" (live debut)

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

