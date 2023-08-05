DEVIN TOWNSEND - Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl LP Version Of Devolution #3 - Empath Live In America Now Available

Devin Townsend recently announced the third release in his Devolution series - Empath Live In America, slated for August 4th. Townsend has checked in with the following update:

"Devolution #3: Empath - Live in America is out now! You can find it on CD and 2LP in the usual record stores and it's live on all the streaming and download platforms. Exclusive vinyl colours can be ordered here. Enjoy!"

The Devolution series so far has comprised some unique live performances, and this one is no different. Empath Live In America is a document of the tour that was cut short in early 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic.

As Devin explains: “Hello everyone :) continuing in the ‘Devolution’ series of albums (which has been an avenue for us to release cool little curiosities on the side of regular releases) we bring you Devolution #3 - Empath Live In America.

This was a very unique tour for me, and one that was regrettably cut short by the pandemic. It was a stripped back version of the ‘Order Of Magnitude’ band (without choir and a few other members…), but as I try to do with each tour, the goal was to make this a unique and special night. Therefore, this tour marked a ‘free form’ version of the material. There were no backing tracks, click tracks, or even a setlist, so every night was unique and different. The audience yelled out requests and we just rolled with it. The material was therefore interpreted in unique ways and the experience was a very special ‘fly by the seat of our pants’ musical night.

It’s a raw and off kilter performance and I’m thrilled to have documented it. Until the next ‘real’ release, I hope you enjoy this rarity from a special, albeit ill-fated tour.”

Featuring a stripped back version of the Order Of Magnitude band, this release captures a raw and off-kilter performance. You can hear the band run through the Casualties Of Cool track, "Forgive Me", below.

The line-up for this album saw Devin joined by Mike Keneally, Nathan Navarro, Diego Tejeida, Morgan Ågren & Ché Aimee Dorval. Devolution #3 - Empath Live In America will be available as a limited CD digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP & as digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro / "Evermore"

"Supercrush!"

"March of the Poozers"

"Why?"

"Hyperdrive!"

"Fuck Around Section"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Gigpig Jam"

"Forgive Me"

"Love?"

"Kingdom"

"Evermore":

"Forgive Me":