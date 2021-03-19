DEVIN TOWNSEND Looks Back At Ghost Album On Episode 14 Of Official Podcast

Devin Townsend has posted a new episode of his official podcast. He discusses social media, the pandemic, and reflects on his 2011 album, Ghost.

Sheet Happens Publishing has released the official guitar transcription book for Devin Townsend's Empath album. Pick it up here.

The book features:

- 110 Pages

- 14pt front and back covers with high gloss 5mm lamination

- White plastic coil binding

- 70 lbs offset pages printed on 98 bright white stock

- Instant digital delivery of Guitar Book (PDF, GP7)

This book comes with a copy of the 'print-ready' PDF e-book and the complete Guitar Pro 7 files for the entire album (guitars only).

Empath was released in March 2019.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why?"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"

