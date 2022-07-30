DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Official Guitar Transcription Book For Deconstruction Album Available

Sheet Happens Publishing have released The Complete Guitar Transcription book for Devin Townsend Project's Deconstruction album.

Deconstruction is the 13th studio album from Devin Townsend, and the third album in the Devin Townsend Project series. The album was released on June 20, 2011, simultaneously with the fourth Devin Townsend Project album Ghost, on Townsend's independent record label HevyDevy Records.

"After bringing you the tab book for Empath, the fine people Sheet Happens Publishing worked their magic together with Devin and crew yet again. Available as hard copy or digital, and always accompanied by Guitar Pro files. Go check it out here."

Tracklist:

"Praise the Lowered"

"Stand"

"Juular"

"Planet of the Apes"

"Sumeria"

"The Mighty Masturbator"

"Pandemic"

"Deconstruction"

"Poltergeist"