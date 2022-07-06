DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Official Guitar Transcription Book For Deconstruction Album To Be Released This Month

Sheet Happens Publishing will release The Complete Guitar Transcription book for Devin Townsend Project's Deconstruction album on July 28th. This is the second book through Sheet Happens, following their transcription book for Empath.

Stay tuned for details. Watch this space for more information as it becomes available.

Deconstruction is the 13th studio album from Devin Townsend, and the third album in the Devin Townsend Project series. The album was released on June 20, 2011, simultaneously with the fourth Devin Townsend Project album Ghost, on Townsend's independent record label HevyDevy Records.

Tracklist:

"Praise the Lowered"

"Stand"

"Juular"

"Planet of the Apes"

"Sumeria"

"The Mighty Masturbator"

"Pandemic"

"Deconstruction"

"Poltergeist"