DEVIN TOWNSEND Reveals Guest Musicians Appearing On New Album; Inside Lightwork Part 4 (Video)

Following months of hard work finishing the album, as well as an extensive European touring schedule that included 2 nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the first piece of new music taken from his much-anticipated new album is ready to be heard. Stream the track and pre-order Lightwork here.

Below are Parts 1 - 4 of a seven-piece interview where Devin Townsend shares some insights on recording Lightwork. The new installment, Part 3, features Townsend talking about working with producer Garth Richardson on the record.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Townsend, recently announced his forthcoming new album, Lightwork,, due out on November 4th via InsideOut Music. Following months of hard work finishing the album, as well as an extensive European touring schedule that included two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Devin is very pleased to reveal more new music taken from his much-anticipated studio album.

After a few exceptionally long years full of personal change and near manic levels of creative activity, Canadian musician Devin Townsend releases his follow up to 2019’s well received Empath in the form of his new release, Lightwork. Assembled from a barrage of material written during the pandemic, Lightwork (and its companion album of B-sides and demos; Nightwork) represents Devin at this stage of his life, post pandemic, and his reflections on what he (and many of us) have all gone through.

For Lightwork, Devin decided to see what would happen if he included a producer (an experiment he has been excited to attempt for some time) to help guide this selection of material. He chose long-time friend Garth “GGGarth” Richardson to help bring this idea to fruition, and through a difficult (but wonderful) process, the next Devin album have been delivered. The name Lightwork represents the music, as well as the act of creating music, as a kind of ‘light in the dark’ while trying to navigate the seemingly endless challenges that life can often present. When things seem like there’s “no way out” or that a situation becomes seemingly insurmountable, the connection to music, family, and creativity became a light in the dark that is the bedrock of this wonderful album.

Featuring artwork by frequent collaborator Travis Smith, Lightwork arrives in several editions including a Limited Deluxe Orange 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray boxset that includes both Lightwork & its companion album Nightwork on both CD & Vinyl, as well as a Blu-ray including 5.1 surround sound, album commentary & visuals, art-cards & extensive perfect-bound booklet, all contained in a lift-off lid box. There will also be a Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, Limited 2CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD, Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital Album.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Moonpeople"

"Lightworker"

"Equinox"

"Call Of The Void"

"Heartbreaker"

"Dimensions"

"Celestial Signals"

"Heavy Burden"

"Vacation"

"Children Of God"

"Moonpeople" promo video:

(Photo - Paul Harries)