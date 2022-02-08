DEVIN TOWNSEND Shares Demos For Unfinished Second CASUALTIES OF COOL Album

In the clip below, Devin Townsend shares demo snippets from his unfinished Casualties Of Cool 2 album with vocalist Ché Aimee Dorval. Writing for the album began in 2018.

Following its original release in 2014, Devin Townsend's debut as Casualties Of Cool saw a full worldwide release on the January 15th, 2016 with the two CDs joined by a brand new bonus live DVD featuring a full set filmed at London's beautiful Union Chapel during the short run of shows that took place around the albums launch.

Devin had this to say: "Casualties Of Cool is a project that means a great deal to me, and also one that we have only had the chance to play live with three (3) times (!). This DVD we made was the second show we ever played and the first with Morgan on drums, so there's an element of 'warts and all' involved that I take into consideration. However, Casualties is very refreshing for me. No click tracks, no backing tracks, no talking and a hefty dose of live improvisation make this a situation that I believe with some exposure could hold an absolute ton of potential. The idea is to take a typical folky aesthetic and wrap it in a moody, kind of haunted David Lynch type aura. It's great fun and Che is brilliant.

I have always said that having played metal and then trying to do something different is akin to having had done porn and then trying to be a 'legitimate' actor. I love metal and will always play it, but damn... I think given half a chance Casualties Of Cool could be really awesome as a live entity. So anyways, I'm not holding my breath but we took some time and 3 cameras to our second gig ever at the Union Chapel last year in London, and here is a song. I hope some of you enjoy it.” :)

The expanded album tracklisting is as follows:

CD 1

"Daddy"

"Mountaintop"

"Flight"

"The Code"

"Moon"

"Pier" (Instrumental)

"Ether"

"Hejda"

"Forgive Me"

"Broken"

"Bones"

"Deathscope"

"The Field"

"The Bridge"

"Pure" (intrumental)

CD 2 - Ghost B-Sides

"Ghost Wives"

"Drained"

"Dig for Gold"

"Dead Eyes"

"Drench"

"Mend" (instrumental)

"Where You’ve Been"

"Gone is Gone"

"Fight"

"Glass World"

"Aquarius"

"Perspective"

"Moonshine"

DVD - Live At Union Chapel, London

"Daddy"

"The Code"

"Mountaintop"

"Flight"

"Ether"

"Moon / Pier"

"Bones"

"Forgive Me"

"Jam"

"The Field"

"Deathscope"

"Gone Is Gone"

"The Bridge"

Bonus features:

Interview

"Mountaintop" (video)

"Flight" (video)

Check out the video for the track “Mountaintop”:

Directed by Jessica Cope (Steven Wilson, Storm Corrosion), Devin had the following to say about it: “Uere is the video for “Mountaintop”, from Casualties Of Cool. I have been a fan of Jessica Copes' work for a while now, and the opportunity to work with her rose for this album and we are thrilled with the result. Although the concept of the video is loosely based on the concept of the record, we found it worked better as a standalone piece. Ché Aimee Dorval and I therefore decided not to have the characters in the video portray us personally. I hope you enjoy this, I'm so happy to have an opportunity to work with brilliant artists in the career. I'm very proud of this album and video!"

For Townsend, the themes of the record surround what he believes to be a bridge in his career; an acceptance of the artist he is today and embracing the fear of leaving behind what people know of him.