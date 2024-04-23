DEVIN TOWNSEND Shares Seventh Episode Of Relaunched Official Podcast Featuring DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS

Devin Townsend, in conjunction with InsideOutMusic, last year relaunched the Devin Townsend Podcast, with a brand-new direction. For the past couple of months, he has been interviewing some of his musical peers about their creative process, talking to the likes of Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders). In thelatest episode, Townsend's guest is Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess.

Townsend: "For this episode, I was fortunate to talk to Jordan Rudess, whom I’ve become friendly with throughout our time together on tour. He’s a fantastic mind with unique takes on some of the thoughts I’ve been bashing around. I hope you enjoy it."

The Chinese progressive metal band OU (pronunciation: “O”) is set to unleash their mesmerizing sound in their upcoming sophomore album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, co-produced, mixed and feat. Devin Townsend.

The album will be released on April 26 via InsideOutMusic, and is available for preorder here.

Townsend has issues the following statement on the collaboration:

"As I age, I find myself growing easily bored with new music, which is disappointing as a music fan. Despite being very busy, mutual circumstances aligned myself and OU. I appreciate this connection, as their music is exceptionally well executed and interesting to me. I am pleased to have been involved with something refreshing like this."

Check out the official video for the new single, “淨化 Purge”, featuring Townsend, below