DEVIN TOWNSEND Shares Unboxing Video For The Puzzle Limited Edition Box Set

Devin Townsend has shared a new unboxing video along with the following message:

"Last thing on Puzzle for this 'Puzzle Week'. Thanks for your attention this week if you watched.

The Puzzle box set is limited to 1000 copies worldwide and is currently sold exclusively via devintownsendshop.com (ships from The Netherlands). The Puzzle and Snuggles are also available on 2CD Digipak and 180gr vinyl."

Earlier this week, Townsend shared his film made for The Puzzle. Check it out below.

Townsend: "So, this is the film for The Puzzle - a multimedia project created during lockdown. It's pretty abstract, but under the surface its theme is pretty simple: it's a visualization of an inner dialogue, and the consequent recognition of that dialogue.

The story is based around a protagonist (in this case it was me, simply because I couldn't hire an actor at that point in time) and how every decision we make is informed by a lifetime of unconscious internalization of events from our past. The internal dialogue is always chattering away. Breaking that cycle is how one would 'solve the puzzle.'

It's in two halves... after the chaos of The Puzzle, Part 2 is the companion piece Snuggles, and exists in the aftermath, (sort of 'outside of time', in a way), and as such is more of a 'meditation' than an active film. It was a very important moment for me, so I wanted to share it online as very few people got the chance to see it when it came out. It was definitely a big undertaking.

I'll get into the other things that were created for it this week, including the various albums, graphic novels, novels, box sets and toys. It was a pretty ambitious project, but was very much something I felt very compelled to do for myself. This one was definitely 'for me', so thanks for the ability to do such a thing.

Equal parts 'artsy' to 'fartsy', The Puzzle was one of my favourite things Ive ever been able to actualize, and I loved making it. My hope is that some of you may like it too.

Thanks again, truly."

Dev

The Puzzle and Snuggles (A.K.A. Beautiful Day as DreamPeace) have physical formats available exclusively via Townsend's online story here.

The tracklist is as follows:

The Puzzle

"Chromatic Ridge"

"Life Is But A Dream"

"Yucky Lung"

"Kittenhead"

"Shark In The Ice"

"Devil In The Details"

"Hammerhead Sugarplum"

"Me And The Moon"

"Anxiety in Pyjamas"

"The Yugas"

"Albert Hall"

"Star Chasm"

"Perfect Owl"

"Maybe Over The Void"

"Light Year Whale"

"Frog Flowers"

"Mother"

"Southern Sky Geometry"

"The Puzzle"

"Monuments Of Glitch"

Snuggles

"Beyond Measure"

"Blue Dot"

"Drifting And Dreaming"

"Sundance"

"Minds Are Changing"

"The Ocean"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Replikiss"

"I Agree"

"Tryst"

"Sunset Rump"

"The Option"

The Puzzle / Snuggles Movie (soundtrack differs from the audio)

"Chromatic Ridge"

"Yucky Lung"

"Shark In The Ice"

"Devil In The Details"

"Hammerhead Sugarplum"

"Albert Hall"

"Light Year Whale"

"The Puzzle"

"Mother"

"Anxiety In Pyjamas"

"Me And The Moon"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Life Is But A Dream"

"Monuments Of Glitch"

"Beyond Measure"

"Blue Dot"

"Drifting And Dreaming"

"Sundance"

"Minds Are Changing"

"The Ocean"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Replikiss"

"I Agree"

"Tryst"

"Sunset Rump"

"The Option"

