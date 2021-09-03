DEVIN TOWNSEND Sings The Praises Of THE WILDHEARTS' New Album 21st Century Love Songs (Video)

In the clip below, Devin Townsend - who has the disctinction of being "the most awkward temporary member of The Wildhearts in 1993" - sings the praises of The Wildhearts' new album, 21st Century Love Songs.

The Wildhearts recently released a new single, "Sleepaway", the third taken from the album 21st Century Love Songs, out September 3 via Graphite Records. Watch a video below, and purchase/stream here.

"''Sleepaway is a song of hope, of fighting for improvement in oursleves. Locating the area of unhappiness and striving to fix it for the better quality of life. Physically, mentally, emotionally, positive changes can be made. Its not too late...” exclaims Ginger Wildheart.

With The Wildhearts classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny still holding strong this creatively brilliant band who helped change the landscape of British rock through the 90’s are showing no sign of slowing down.

21st Century Love Songs is the follow up to Renaissance Men, their highest charting album since 1994’s P.H.U.Q, which debuted at #11. To pre-order and pre-save 21st Century Love Songs, head here.

Tracklisting:

"21st Century Love Songs"

"Remember These Days"

"Splitter"

"Institutional Submission"

"Sleepaway"

"You Do You"

"Sort Your Fucking Shit Out"

"Directions"

"A Physical Exorcism"

"My Head Wants Me Dead"

"Sort Your Fucking Shit Out":

“Remember These Days”:

To celebrate the release of 21st Century Love Songs, The Wildhearts play an 18 date UK tour. The tour will start in Cardiff on September 3rd and concludes in Southampton on September 25th. Their incendiary live performances over the last few years have seen the band’s popularity hit new heights as The Wildhearts continue to cement their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands the UK has ever produced.

