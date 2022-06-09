DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks Forthcoming Lightwork Album - "I Know I'm A Lunatic In A Lot Of Ways, But I Think I'm More At Peace With That Now"

Canadian vocalist / guitarist / producer Devin Townsend, who is gearing up for the release of his new Lightwork album, has shared the following message with the fans via Instagram:

"So, my next album is called Lightwork and it’s a bit different for me in a few ways: I spent a fair amount of time trying to dislike it (I think) because I worked with a team on it instead of just braining out on it myself, and I guess the challenges of that process disconnected me from it slightly at first and I wanted to hate it. In the end however, I’ve decided that not only do I like it, but I may actually really love it.

It’s not what I expected and it’s not what I would have done if left to my own devices of course, but that may ultimately be the whole point. It makes me feel good and says something quite healthy. It kind of represents a ‘bridge between two continents’ in some ways… as in: sort of a fulcrum between where I ‘was’ and where I am going. It’s kind of simple structurally and sort of commercial in some senses, but it’s still something I can get behind and enjoy hearing, and it not only says what I feel I need to say at this point, but maybe says things I didn’t realize I needed to say as well.

After working tirelessly prior to this tour to finish it and make peace with it, I’m proud to say it’s good. We’ll be releasing three songs from it that together kind of summarize the theme, and honestly after a bunch of false starts, I’ll be making the first two videos myself this week as I think it’s more honest that way. The first song is kind of a simple introduction to the theme that may be off putting, The second song is my favourite, and the third one will be super epic.

It’s been a difficult few years and my life has changed more dramatically than I realized. Lightwork represents, I think, the resolve to stay balanced during a turbulent time and I’m grateful for it and for what comes next. I hope the audience sees it for what it is as opposed to what it isn’t, but ultimately: I have decided it was what I needed to say. I know I’m a lunatic in a lot of ways, but I think I’m more at peace with that now as a result as well. Cheers all

After Devin Townsend's new studio album, Lightwork, originally scheduled for April this year, had to be pushed back, the European Lightwork Tour was replaced with the Dream Theater tour with Devin as Very Special Guest. Now, he has announced the newly scheduled European Lightwork Tour dates for February / March 2023.

Devin: "Originally planned for April and May, I'm happy to see these shows being rescheduled for next year. The delay in mixing my upcoming album Lightwork meant I simply couldn't tour the album anymore and we replaced the tour as Special Guests for Dream Theater which comes to an end today with the last show in Istanbul. I'm now going to focus on mixing the Lightwork 5.1 and catch up on some much-needed downtime with the family. More news on Lightwork is soon to come and I hope to see you all at the shows!"

The following dates are currently scheduled with more shows to be announced soon:

February

21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

28th- Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

March

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

3 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

5 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

7 - Leipzig, Germany - WERK 2

8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

13 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

14 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

17 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro Capitólio

20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

21 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

22 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Coopérative De Mai

24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia