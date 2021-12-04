DEVIN TOWNSEND - The Puzzle / Snuggles Now Available On All Digital Platforms; Box Set And Red Splatter Vinyl Versions Delayed Again

Devin Townsend has checked in with the following update on his new album, The Puzzle / Snuggles:

"So, despite moving the release date back twice already we're still facing supply issues with some of the box set elements and with about half the Red Splatter exclusive vinyl on devintownsendshop.com that still haven't arrived. Any orders containing these items won't get shipped until they arrive, hopefully, next week latest.

Adding to the delays is the partial lockdown in The Netherlands where the main warehouse is based. It means that all the staff hired to help with packing up the thousands of orders were sent home and it's now operating with one (very stressed) man to do all the work on his own. The pallets with products going to the UK, USA, Finnish and Australian webshops are currently en-route, likely to arrive next week if customs decide to play it nice.

We decided to stick to the December 3rd release date though, so both The Puzzle and Snuggles are available tomorrow on all digital platforms worldwide for your listening pleasure.

We apologize for the ongoing hassle and appreciate your patience tremendously."

The Puzzle / Snuggles, is available as a very limited (1000 copies worldwide) high-end box set made of thick cardboard containing several exclusive items:

- a 7” full colour HD screen that automatically starts playing The Puzzle / Snuggles Movie upon opening.

- the screen has a USB port for charging its internal battery or to swap its content manually.

- a custom The Puzzle USB Stick that contains: An interactive menu for navigating content, The Puzzle / Snuggles movie in 5.1 DTS, The Puzzle Documentary, The Puzzle in stereo WAV files, Digital Booklet, E-Book (PDF) Interactive Subtype Paperback Novel, the writing debut of Devin’s sister Merridith Townsend.

- a custom Snuggles USB Stick that contains: An interactive menu for navigating content, Snuggles in stereo WAV files, Digital Booklet, PDF of Making of the Artwork by Travis Smith and Devin Townsend.

- The Puzzle 96 page glossy graphic novel by Mark Leary & Devin Townsend.

- The Stick Men: 4 plastic figurines that play a leading part in the movie.

- a beanbag puppet of the Puddles caracter. Its soft tushy can act as a screen wipe. (he’s a total asswipe, basically).

- a Certificate of Authenticity signed and hand numbered by Devin

The tracklist is as follows:

The Puzzle

"Chromatic Ridge"

"Life Is But A Dream"

"Yucky Lung"

"Kittenhead"

"Shark In The Ice"

"Devil In The Details"

"Hammerhead Sugarplum"

"Me And The Moon"

"Anxiety in Pyjamas"

"The Yugas"

"Albert Hall"

"Star Chasm"

"Perfect Owl"

"Maybe Over The Void"

"Light Year Whale"

"Frog Flowers"

"Mother"

"Southern Sky Geometry"

"The Puzzle"

"Monuments Of Glitch"

Snuggles

"Beyond Measure"

"Blue Dot"

"Drifting And Dreaming"

"Sundance"

"Minds Are Changing"

"The Ocean"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Replikiss"

"I Agree"

"Tryst"

"Sunset Rump"

"The Option"

The Puzzle / Snuggles Movie (soundtrack differs from the audio)

"Chromatic Ridge"

"Yucky Lung"

"Shark In The Ice"

"Devil In The Details"

"Hammerhead Sugarplum"

"Albert Hall"

"Light Year Whale"

"The Puzzle"

"Mother"

"Anxiety In Pyjamas"

"Me And The Moon"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Life Is But A Dream"

"Monuments Of Glitch"

"Beyond Measure"

"Blue Dot"

"Drifting And Dreaming"

"Sundance"

"Minds Are Changing"

"The Ocean"

"Distant, Elegant"

"Replikiss"

"I Agree"

"Tryst"

"Sunset Rump"

"The Option"

The box set is available via Finland's Recordshop X here.