DEVIN TOWNSEND - Three Shows In Finland Added To Lightwork European / UK Tour 2023
July 9, 2022, an hour ago
Devin Townsend has checked in with the following update:
"Aaaaaaand with the Tuska Rock Festival done we're now able to announce the last three shows of next year's Lightwork European tour! Many guessed it right already; we've got three shows for our Finnish friends coming up! Tickets will go on sale soon..."
The new dates are as follows:
February
23 Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture
24 Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
25 Oulu, Finland - Tullisali
Devin Townsend's new studio album, Lightwork, will be release on October 28 via InsideOut Music. The album was produced by Devin and Gggarth Richardson (Biffy Clyro, Rage Against The Machine). The front cover artwork was designed by long-time friend and designer, Travis Smith.
The album will be accompanied by a companion record called Nightwork, available as part of the limited edition versions of the release. More details on the formats will follow in the coming months, along with pre-order details.
Devin has also announced the addition of no less than seven UK shows as part of the rescheduled European Lightwork Tour 2023. The UK shows will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets already purchased will remain valid on the new dates. Tickets for the Lightwork Tour 2023 are now on sale and available here.
Watch a trailer for the upcoming tour, including a sneak peek at some new music, below.
Tour dates:
February
21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
23 Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture
24 Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
25 Oulu, Finland - Tullisali
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
March
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
3 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
5 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra
11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
13 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
14 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
16 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
17 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro Capitólio
20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
21 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
22 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Coopérative De Mai
24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
28 - Bexhill-on-Sea, UK - De La Warr Pavilion
29 - Bristol, UK - Academy
31 - Manchester, UK - Academy
April
1 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
2 - Newcastle, UK - University
4 - Wolves, UK - KK's Steel Mill
5 - Norwich, UK - UEA
(Photo - Paul Harries)