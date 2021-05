DEVIN TOWNSEND To Guest On New TRAILIGHT Album

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following announcement:

"Back in 1993, Steve Vai released his album Sex & Religion. I remember being in the Netherlands at the time of its release and I listened to it all day, every day. What stood out for me in that album was this unheard of vocalist, no one really knew where he came from but there he was!

Fast forward to early 2000, I met Devin at Hipposonic Studios in Vancouver, a few short months after that I was photographing his bands and we stayed friends throughout the years.

Another fast forward to today, I am thrilled and excited to announce that my good friend and one of the most prolific musicians in the world today, Devin Townsend, will be doing the lead guitar on the title track on the new Trailight album, Chasing Daylight.

More guests to be announced!"

Cordell released a new Trailight album, Sophia, in late 2020. It was mixed by former Annihilator frontman Dave Padden. He spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai about working with Padden in the studio.

Cordell: "I've been working with Dave since The Primitive Mountain (released in 2015). He knows what I want and what I like. Dave is a phenomenally talented musician beyond the scope of a lot of people's understanding. People don't know how talented Dave is and that's a shame. The other thing about him is that his standards are remarkably high. Me being an absolute hack compared to Dave, having him mix the album was a treat. To make a long story short, he polished the proverbial turd. He really pushed me when I was doing vocals, asking me to sing parts over and teling me I could deliver the lines better. He gave me some pointers as to what I could do to make the vocals a lot better."

"And he's an incredible singer. He could front any band in the world, from a bluegrass band to the most brutal metal band. When I recorded The Primitive Mountain, I had no idea who was going to sing on it. If I had done it, it would have been nothing short of catastrophic. A mutual friend suggested I get Dave to sing on that record and he agreed to it, and I met him on the day we were going to record vocals. He nailed the entire vocal array for The Primitive Mountain in two days. I was recording him thinking 'Who the fuck ARE you and what planet did you come from?' (laughs). So on the record new record, it was his standards couple with his experience that were so important to me. He pushed the album sonically to a level that I did not expect it to go."

Tracklist:

"Eon"

"Aftershock"

"Truth"

"The Three Waves"

"Sleepwalkers"

"Island"

"Up In The Air"

"Dance"

"Birth"