DEVIN TOWNSEND To Release Lightwork Album In Spring '22; European Tour Announced

After a long time shuffling his feet, desperately waiting to get back on the road, Devin Townsend is very excited to announce his first new tour in support of the forthcoming album, Lightwork, due to be released in spring 2022. Townsend has started recording with GGGarth Richardson at his The Farm Studios in Vancouver BC.

Tickets for the Lightwork Tour 2022 will go on sale Monday, June 14 at 11 AM, CET and can be ordered here.

The following dates are currently scheduled with more shows to be announced in due time.

April

13 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia

19 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

20 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

21 - Frankfurt, Batschkapp

22 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

23 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

26 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative De Mai

27 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro

30 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

May

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

3 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

4 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

6 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

14 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus