DEVIN TOWNSEND To Release Lightwork Album In Spring '22; European Tour Announced
June 11, 2021, 46 minutes ago
After a long time shuffling his feet, desperately waiting to get back on the road, Devin Townsend is very excited to announce his first new tour in support of the forthcoming album, Lightwork, due to be released in spring 2022. Townsend has started recording with GGGarth Richardson at his The Farm Studios in Vancouver BC.
Tickets for the Lightwork Tour 2022 will go on sale Monday, June 14 at 11 AM, CET and can be ordered here.
The following dates are currently scheduled with more shows to be announced in due time.
April
13 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia
19 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
20 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
21 - Frankfurt, Batschkapp
22 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
23 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
26 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative De Mai
27 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
29 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro
30 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
May
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
3 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
4 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
6 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
8 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
10 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
14 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus